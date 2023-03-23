Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for PRCH is 82.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.13% of that float. On March 23, 2023, PRCH’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH)’s stock price has decreased by -3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.30. However, the company has seen a -8.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRCH’s Market Performance

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has seen a -8.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -61.54% decline in the past month and a -30.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.96% for PRCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.50% for PRCH stock, with a simple moving average of -45.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PRCH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRCH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $2 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to PRCH, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

PRCH Trading at -51.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares sank -61.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCH fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9330. In addition, Porch Group Inc. saw -33.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCH starting from Ehrlichman Matt, who purchase 184,093 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Mar 17. After this action, Ehrlichman Matt now owns 10,694,304 shares of Porch Group Inc., valued at $235,234 using the latest closing price.

Park West Asset Management LLC, the 10% Owner of Porch Group Inc., purchase 407,874 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Park West Asset Management LLC is holding 12,267,707 shares at $940,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.30 for the present operating margin

+61.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Porch Group Inc. stands at -56.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.43. Equity return is now at value -102.90, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), the company’s capital structure generated 562.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.90. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.