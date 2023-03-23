PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is $4.40, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for PLBY is 49.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.91% of that float. On March 23, 2023, PLBY’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

PLBY) stock’s latest price update

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY)’s stock price has increased by 10.51 compared to its previous closing price of 1.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/31/22 that Looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Consider ‘Sexy Wordle’

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has experienced a 9.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.15% drop in the past month, and a -32.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for PLBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.67% for PLBY stock, with a simple moving average of -49.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $5 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLBY reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for PLBY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to PLBY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

PLBY Trading at -15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0178. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw -21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from RIZVI SUHAIL, who purchase 7,293,790 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Mar 21. After this action, RIZVI SUHAIL now owns 18,090,789 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $18,672,102 using the latest closing price.

Giampetroni John, the 10% Owner of PLBY Group Inc., purchase 3,674,997 shares at $2.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Giampetroni John is holding 14,471,993 shares at $9,407,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.80 for the present operating margin

+51.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLBY Group Inc. stands at -104.04. The total capital return value is set at -9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.21. Equity return is now at value -90.10, with -38.90 for asset returns.

Based on PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY), the company’s capital structure generated 179.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 47.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.