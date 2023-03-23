Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 27.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that Pinterest Stock Slumps On Soft Outlook and CFO Resignation

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PINS is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PINS is $28.85, which is $1.52 above the current price. The public float for PINS is 582.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on March 23, 2023 was 11.92M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS’s stock has seen a 9.75% increase for the week, with a 12.35% rise in the past month and a 13.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.42% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of 17.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $27 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PINS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

PINS Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.69. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Mar 01. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 199,215 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $188,100 using the latest closing price.

Gavini Naveen, the SVP, Products of Pinterest Inc., sale 52,190 shares at $24.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Gavini Naveen is holding 374,996 shares at $1,294,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.