Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 33.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHR is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is $40.08, which is $6.39 above the current market price. The public float for PHR is 50.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. On March 23, 2023, PHR’s average trading volume was 378.04K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has seen a -7.15% decrease in the past week, with a -9.44% drop in the past month, and a -4.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for PHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.67% for PHR stock, with a simple moving average of 14.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHR reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to PHR, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

PHR Trading at -10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR fell by -8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.16. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Linetsky David, who sale 11,378 shares at the price of $39.55 back on Feb 02. After this action, Linetsky David now owns 205,489 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $449,989 using the latest closing price.

Davidoff Michael J., the SVP, Payer Business of Phreesia Inc., sale 7,513 shares at $39.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Davidoff Michael J. is holding 97,971 shares at $294,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.33 for the present operating margin

+50.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -55.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.87. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -41.60 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc. (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.65. Total debt to assets is 3.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.