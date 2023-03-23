Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is $5.75, which is $9.47 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 14.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBLA on March 23, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA’s stock has seen a -20.29% decrease for the week, with a -57.60% drop in the past month and a -84.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.30% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.38% for PBLA stock, with a simple moving average of -97.02% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -67.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.53%, as shares sank -58.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -20.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8221. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -81.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.