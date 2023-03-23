PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.52 compared to its previous closing price of 32.64. However, the company has experienced a 13.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that CEO Who Quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in Layoff Email Apologizes

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) by analysts is $34.63, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for PD is 82.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.17% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of PD was 1.31M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD’s stock has seen a 13.11% increase for the week, with a 6.85% rise in the past month and a 19.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.78% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of 21.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

PD Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.86. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw 18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from WEBB SHELLEY, who sale 582 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Mar 03. After this action, WEBB SHELLEY now owns 136,957 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $17,483 using the latest closing price.

WEBB SHELLEY, the SVP and General Counsel of PagerDuty Inc., sale 1,401 shares at $30.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that WEBB SHELLEY is holding 137,539 shares at $42,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -34.63. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.23. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on PagerDuty Inc. (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 125.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.58. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.