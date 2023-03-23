Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 89.90. but the company has seen a 2.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Omnicom CEO Wants to Embrace Generative AI as Quickly as Possible

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Right Now?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OMC is at 0.85.

The public float for OMC is 201.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.09% of that float. The average trading volume for OMC on March 23, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC’s stock has seen a 2.30% increase for the week, with a -4.16% drop in the past month and a 13.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for Omnicom Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.12% for OMC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $95 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMC reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for OMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

OMC Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.33. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Nelson Jonathan B., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $93.41 back on Feb 16. After this action, Nelson Jonathan B. now owns 128,038 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $2,335,250 using the latest closing price.

Castellaneta Andrew, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $92.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Castellaneta Andrew is holding 31,121 shares at $556,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.