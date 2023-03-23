Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) Stock: A -12.89% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has gone up by 0.41% for the week, with a -13.75% drop in the past month and a 15.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.33% for OII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.89% for OII stock, with a simple moving average of 25.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Right Now?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) by analysts is $22.71, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of OII was 1.14M shares.

OII) stock’s latest price update

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII)’s stock price has decreased by -4.78 compared to its previous closing price of 17.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

The stock of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has gone up by 0.41% for the week, with a -13.75% drop in the past month and a 15.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.33% for OII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.89% for OII stock, with a simple moving average of 25.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to OII, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

OII Trading at -14.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.37. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw -3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from WEBSTER STEVEN A, who purchase 10,731 shares at the price of $7.77 back on Sep 29. After this action, WEBSTER STEVEN A now owns 134,939 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $83,372 using the latest closing price.

Childress Earl, the Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc of Oceaneering International Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Childress Earl is holding 80,485 shares at $79,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.