Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s (NZF) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) has gone down by -1.91% for the week, with a -1.66% drop in the past month and a -2.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.93% for NZF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.05% for NZF stock, with a simple moving average of -5.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) Right Now?

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 143.83x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for NZF is 165.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NZF on March 23, 2023 was 568.38K shares.

NZF) stock’s latest price update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 11.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NZF Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NZF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NZF fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NZF starting from LAMB DAVID J, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $11.66 back on Feb 24. After this action, LAMB DAVID J now owns 6,000 shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, valued at $69,960 using the latest closing price.

TOTH TERENCE J, the Trustee of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, purchase 2,150 shares at $12.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that TOTH TERENCE J is holding 3,450 shares at $25,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.