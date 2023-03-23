Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) is above average at 27.12x,

The public float for NVG is 213.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVG on March 23, 2023 was 687.90K shares.

NVG) stock’s latest price update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 11.50. however, the company has experienced a -2.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVG’s Market Performance

NVG’s stock has fallen by -2.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.52% and a quarterly drop of -4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.01% for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.86% for NVG stock, with a simple moving average of -9.31% for the last 200 days.

NVG Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVG fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund saw -6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.