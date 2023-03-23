Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.30 compared to its previous closing price of 13.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Right Now?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) by analysts is $13.90, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for NWBI is 125.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.18% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of NWBI was 738.60K shares.

NWBI’s Market Performance

NWBI’s stock has seen a -3.75% decrease for the week, with a -10.20% drop in the past month and a -11.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for Northwest Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.35% for NWBI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWBI stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NWBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWBI in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $15 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWBI reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for NWBI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to NWBI, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

NWBI Trading at -10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.22. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc. saw -11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Laws Richard K, who sale 2,348 shares at the price of $12.97 back on Mar 14. After this action, Laws Richard K now owns 47,580 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc., valued at $30,454 using the latest closing price.

Reitzes Mark T., the SEVP, Commercial Banking of Northwest Bancshares Inc., purchase 770 shares at $12.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Reitzes Mark T. is holding 33,240 shares at $9,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc. stands at +23.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.