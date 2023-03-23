Niu Technologies (NIU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU)’s stock price has increased by 3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 3.93. however, the company has experienced a 5.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Right Now?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 71.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for NIU is 68.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of NIU was 744.42K shares.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU’s stock has seen a 5.70% increase for the week, with a -14.91% drop in the past month and a -15.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for Niu Technologies The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for NIU stock, with a simple moving average of -22.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NIU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.90 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIU reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for NIU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to NIU, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

NIU Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares sank -11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -22.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.50 for the present operating margin

+19.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at +6.10. The total capital return value is set at 14.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.87. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Niu Technologies (NIU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.45. Total debt to assets is 14.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Niu Technologies (NIU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.