NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Faces 6.99% Weekly Volatility

The stock of NIO Inc. (NIO) has gone up by 10.18% for the week, with a -9.37% drop in the past month and a -17.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.86% for NIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for NIO stock, with a simple moving average of -38.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NIO Inc. (NIO) is $92.31, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for NIO is 1.52B, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NIO on March 23, 2023 was 46.07M shares.

NIO) stock’s latest price update

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 9.27. but the company has seen a 10.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that NIO Stock Slides After a Terrible Quarter

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NIO, setting the target price at $11.27 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

NIO Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+10.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc. stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc. (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.83. Total debt to assets is 24.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NIO Inc. (NIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.