NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is $71.33, which is $10.08 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 213.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on March 23, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has decreased by -4.11 compared to its previous closing price of 64.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

NTAP’s Market Performance

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has experienced a 0.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.67% drop in the past month, and a 3.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.54% for NTAP stock, with a simple moving average of -8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTAP, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

NTAP Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.59. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from CERNUDA CESAR, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $60.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, CERNUDA CESAR now owns 44,829 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $1,081,593 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kurian George is holding 147,170 shares at $292,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Equity return is now at value 135.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.