Navigating the Volatility of Brinker International Inc.’s (EAT) Stock

In the past week, EAT stock has gone up by 3.09%, with a monthly decline of -3.64% and a quarterly surge of 12.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Brinker International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for EAT stock, with a simple moving average of 19.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is $38.33, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for EAT is 43.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAT on March 23, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

EAT) stock’s latest price update

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 37.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Brinker Stock Is a ‘Compelling Opportunity.’ Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

In the past week, EAT stock has gone up by 3.09%, with a monthly decline of -3.64% and a quarterly surge of 12.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Brinker International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for EAT stock, with a simple moving average of 19.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

EAT Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.33. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 16.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.73. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.