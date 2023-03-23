Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MOV stock has gone down by -14.76%, with a monthly decline of -15.61% and a quarterly plunge of -2.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Movado Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.74% for MOV stock, with a simple moving average of -12.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV) Right Now?

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MOV is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MOV is $38.00, which is $9.19 above the current price. The public float for MOV is 15.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOV on March 23, 2023 was 138.98K shares.

MOV) stock’s latest price update

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV)’s stock price has decreased by -12.75 compared to its previous closing price of 33.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOV stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MOV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MOV in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on August 29th of the previous year 2019.

MOV Trading at -16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOV fell by -15.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.90. In addition, Movado Group Inc. saw -10.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOV starting from DElia Vivian, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $34.14 back on Jan 11. After this action, DElia Vivian now owns 29,808 shares of Movado Group Inc., valued at $92,166 using the latest closing price.

KIRSCHNER ANN, the Director of Movado Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $33.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that KIRSCHNER ANN is holding 8,897 shares at $169,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+57.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Movado Group Inc. stands at +12.51. The total capital return value is set at 21.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.44. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Movado Group Inc. (MOV), the company’s capital structure generated 16.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.92. Total debt to assets is 10.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Movado Group Inc. (MOV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.