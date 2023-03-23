Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 58.63. However, the company has experienced a 7.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Nvidia, AMD, and Lam Research Slide After Micron Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MU is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MU is $65.88, which is $6.8 above the current price. The public float for MU is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MU on March 23, 2023 was 14.31M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stock saw an increase of 7.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.99% and a quarterly increase of 12.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.79% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $70 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

MU Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.65. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 16.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Deboer Scott J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $53.40 back on Mar 13. After this action, Deboer Scott J now owns 228,340 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $1,068,000 using the latest closing price.

ARNZEN APRIL S, the SVP, Chief People Officer of Micron Technology Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $61.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ARNZEN APRIL S is holding 118,885 shares at $1,485,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.