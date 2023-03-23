Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMAT is 2.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is $2.50, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for MMAT is 267.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.31% of that float. On March 23, 2023, MMAT’s average trading volume was 6.92M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

MMAT) stock’s latest price update

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)’s stock price has decreased by -9.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has experienced a -1.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT’s stock has fallen by -1.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.68% and a quarterly drop of -60.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.33% for Meta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.05% for MMAT stock, with a simple moving average of -51.03% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -34.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -22.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5706. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -56.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Welch Thomas Gordon, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Dec 07. After this action, Welch Thomas Gordon now owns 1,425,000 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $167,250 using the latest closing price.

Palikaras Georgios, the CEO and President of Meta Materials Inc., purchase 42,000 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Palikaras Georgios is holding 1,158,907 shares at $40,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.