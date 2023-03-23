Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.46x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) by analysts is $21.20, which is $7.66 above the current market price. The public float for MRVI is 109.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of MRVI was 1.36M shares.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 14.18. but the company has seen a -12.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRVI’s Market Performance

MRVI’s stock has fallen by -12.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.79% and a quarterly drop of -4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.23% for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.06% for MRVI stock, with a simple moving average of -30.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MRVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $16 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRVI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for MRVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MRVI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

MRVI Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.96. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. saw -4.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.33 for the present operating margin

+80.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stands at +24.94. The total capital return value is set at 46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.09. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 97.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 23.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.