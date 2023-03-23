Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is 6.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYG is 1.31.

The public float for LYG is 16.70B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On March 23, 2023, LYG’s average trading volume was 9.67M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

LYG) stock’s latest price update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 2.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LYG’s Market Performance

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has seen a 2.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.60% decline in the past month and a 4.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for LYG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for LYG stock, with a simple moving average of 4.93% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw 3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.