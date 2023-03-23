Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is above average at 199.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is $5.34, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.24B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KGC on March 23, 2023 was 14.78M shares.

KGC) stock’s latest price update

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has increased by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 4.15. but the company has seen a 9.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC’s stock has risen by 9.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.55% and a quarterly rise of 3.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Kinross Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.94% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KGC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KGC, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

KGC Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.