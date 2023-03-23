KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has gone up by 4.59% for the week, with a -5.06% drop in the past month and a 23.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.79% for BEKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for BEKE stock, with a simple moving average of 11.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is $166.92, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for BEKE is 877.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEKE on March 23, 2023 was 9.45M shares.

BEKE) stock’s latest price update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.36 compared to its previous closing price of 18.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BEKE, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

BEKE Trading at -3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.28. In addition, KE Holdings Inc. saw 28.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc. stands at -2.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 11.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.