Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is $8.89, which is $5.65 above the current market price. The public float for KPTI is 74.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KPTI on March 23, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

KPTI stock's latest price update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.90 compared to its previous closing price of 3.48. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KPTI’s Market Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has experienced a -6.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.25% rise in the past month, and a 9.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for KPTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for KPTI stock, with a simple moving average of -26.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPTI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for KPTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to KPTI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

KPTI Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Paulson Richard A., who sale 3,506 shares at the price of $3.16 back on Mar 06. After this action, Paulson Richard A. now owns 820,116 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,079 using the latest closing price.

Paulson Richard A., the President and CEO of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., sale 33,033 shares at $3.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Paulson Richard A. is holding 823,622 shares at $100,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.53 for the present operating margin

+96.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at -105.23. The total capital return value is set at -108.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.07. Equity return is now at value 185.50, with -58.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.