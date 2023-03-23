JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JPM is 2.91B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on March 23, 2023 was 12.60M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 130.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/20/23 that Dimon Leading Efforts to Craft New First Republic Rescue

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM’s stock has fallen by -0.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.92% and a quarterly drop of -2.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for JPM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $155 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JPM reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for JPM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to JPM, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

JPM Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.61. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw -5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from HOBSON MELLODY L, who purchase 375 shares at the price of $134.53 back on Jan 19. After this action, HOBSON MELLODY L now owns 22,040 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $50,448 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 23,148 shares at $140.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 48,311 shares at $3,247,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.