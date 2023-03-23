Jabil Inc. (JBL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JBL is 1.45.

The public float for JBL is 130.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBL on March 23, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 82.54. However, the company has experienced a 2.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JBL’s Market Performance

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has experienced a 2.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.42% drop in the past month, and a 20.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for JBL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for JBL stock, with a simple moving average of 23.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JBL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JBL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $76 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBL reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for JBL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to JBL, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

JBL Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBL rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.66. In addition, Jabil Inc. saw 20.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBL starting from Dastoor Michael, who sale 9,097 shares at the price of $77.89 back on Jan 31. After this action, Dastoor Michael now owns 161,607 shares of Jabil Inc., valued at $708,578 using the latest closing price.

Katz Robert L, the EVP, CLO & Asst Corp Secretary of Jabil Inc., sale 4,970 shares at $77.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Katz Robert L is holding 95,322 shares at $382,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBL

Equity return is now at value 41.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jabil Inc. (JBL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.