Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has gone up by 8.09% for the week, with a -11.18% drop in the past month and a 121.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.13% for IREN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.61% for IREN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IREN is $6.90, which is $3.96 above the current price. The public float for IREN is 46.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IREN on March 23, 2023 was 830.14K shares.

IREN) stock’s latest price update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN)’s stock price has decreased by -11.45 compared to its previous closing price of 3.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IREN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IREN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IREN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IREN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IREN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for IREN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

IREN Trading at 19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares sank -9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IREN rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Iris Energy Limited saw 135.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iris Energy Limited stands at -711.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -205.65.

Based on Iris Energy Limited (IREN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.85. Total debt to assets is 18.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.