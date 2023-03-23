Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s (INZY) Stock: A 13.68% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has gone up by 17.17% for the week, with a 12.97% rise in the past month and a 180.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.45% for INZY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.68% for INZY stock, with a simple moving average of 18.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INZY is 39.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INZY on March 23, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

INZY) stock’s latest price update

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY)’s stock price has increased by 11.45 compared to its previous closing price of 2.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of INZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INZY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INZY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INZY reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for INZY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to INZY, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

INZY Trading at 31.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INZY rose by +16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Inozyme Pharma Inc. saw 215.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INZY starting from Bjarke Henric Bjorn, who purchase 21,500 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Dec 15. After this action, Bjarke Henric Bjorn now owns 105,441 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc., valued at $29,885 using the latest closing price.

Longitude Capital Partners III, the 10% Owner of Inozyme Pharma Inc., purchase 1,355,000 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Longitude Capital Partners III is holding 4,174,379 shares at $4,999,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INZY

The total capital return value is set at -41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.94. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.