Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has gone up by 2.64% for the week, with a -15.94% drop in the past month and a 4.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.22% for IMMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.84% for IMMX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is $11.00, which is $9.05 above the current market price. The public float for IMMX is 5.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On March 23, 2023, IMMX’s average trading volume was 164.02K shares.

IMMX) stock’s latest price update

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.87 compared to its previous closing price of 2.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMMX Trading at -13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw -14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Rachman Ilya M, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Rachman Ilya M now owns 907,700 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gabriel S, the CFO of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 5,200 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Morris Gabriel S is holding 81,316 shares at $4,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -15.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -367.80. Equity return is now at value -150.00, with -145.60 for asset returns.

Based on Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 90.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.