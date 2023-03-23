Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is 4.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HIMX is 2.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is $8.22, which is $0.2 above the current market price. The public float for HIMX is 148.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. On March 23, 2023, HIMX’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

HIMX) stock’s latest price update

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 7.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HIMX’s Market Performance

HIMX’s stock has risen by 2.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.53% and a quarterly rise of 11.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Himax Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for HIMX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for HIMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

HIMX Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw 24.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+40.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.46. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 24.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.