Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is above average at 8.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is $69.63, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for MOMO is 144.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOMO on March 23, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

MOMO) stock’s latest price update

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)’s stock price has increased by 1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 8.34. however, the company has experienced a 10.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOMO’s Market Performance

MOMO’s stock has risen by 10.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.45% and a quarterly rise of 2.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Hello Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for MOMO stock, with a simple moving average of 30.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOMO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MOMO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MOMO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOMO reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for MOMO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MOMO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

MOMO Trading at -11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, Hello Group Inc. saw -5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+41.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hello Group Inc. stands at +11.68. The total capital return value is set at 10.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.16. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hello Group Inc. (MOMO), the company’s capital structure generated 25.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 17.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.