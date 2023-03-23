Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HLGN stock has gone down by -3.86%, with a monthly decline of -30.58% and a quarterly plunge of -66.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.45% for Heliogen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.39% for HLGN stock, with a simple moving average of -87.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Right Now?

The public float for HLGN is 157.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLGN on March 23, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

HLGN) stock’s latest price update

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLGN

In the past week, HLGN stock has gone down by -3.86%, with a monthly decline of -30.58% and a quarterly plunge of -66.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.45% for Heliogen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.39% for HLGN stock, with a simple moving average of -87.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLGN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HLGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLGN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.75 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLGN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for HLGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

HLGN Trading at -55.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -35.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLGN fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2582. In addition, Heliogen Inc. saw -71.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLGN starting from Obiaya Christiana, who sale 10,375 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Mar 16. After this action, Obiaya Christiana now owns 453,485 shares of Heliogen Inc., valued at $2,100 using the latest closing price.

Doyle Thomas P., the Chief Commercial Officer of Heliogen Inc., sale 10,375 shares at $0.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Doyle Thomas P. is holding 453,485 shares at $2,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-553.70 for the present operating margin

-61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heliogen Inc. stands at -1615.07. The total capital return value is set at -43.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.23. Equity return is now at value -87.60, with -64.30 for asset returns.

Based on Heliogen Inc. (HLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.29. Total debt to assets is 6.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -18.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.