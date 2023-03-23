Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Gannett News Staffers Stage Daylong Strike

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GCI is also noteworthy at 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GCI is $2.55, which is $0.59 above than the current price. The public float for GCI is 134.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.81% of that float. The average trading volume of GCI on March 23, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

GCI’s Market Performance

GCI stock saw a decrease of -6.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.25% for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.48% for GCI stock, with a simple moving average of -16.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GCI Trading at -19.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -38.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4600. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw -3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Dec 14. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 753,244 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Reed Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Gannett Co. Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Reed Michael is holding 1,836,335 shares at $1,220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -2.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.37. Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 482.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.82. Total debt to assets is 59.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 446.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.