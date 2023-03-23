Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 31.50. however, the company has experienced a 0.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is above average at 21.97x. The 36-month beta value for FLS is also noteworthy at 1.64.

The public float for FLS is 130.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume of FLS on March 23, 2023 was 852.87K shares.

FLS’s Market Performance

FLS stock saw a decrease of 0.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.64% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Flowserve Corporation (FLS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.43% for FLS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLS reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for FLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

FLS Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.17. In addition, Flowserve Corporation saw 2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corporation stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corporation (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.