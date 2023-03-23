FedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of FedEx Corporation (FDX) has seen a 11.14% increase in the past week, with a 5.55% gain in the past month, and a 28.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for FDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.24% for FDX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Right Now?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is $246.08, which is $17.48 above the current market price. The public float for FDX is 240.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FDX on March 23, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

FDX) stock’s latest price update

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 219.83. However, the company has experienced a 11.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that FedEx, Southwest Planes May Have Come Within 100 Feet of Each Other

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $222 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDX reach a price target of $240, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for FDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FDX, setting the target price at $233 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

FDX Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX rose by +11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.96. In addition, FedEx Corporation saw 25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from LANE AMY B, who purchase 280 shares at the price of $175.83 back on Jan 03. After this action, LANE AMY B now owns 1,529 shares of FedEx Corporation, valued at $49,233 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN R BRAD, the Director of FedEx Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $143.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that MARTIN R BRAD is holding 750 shares at $215,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+21.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for FedEx Corporation stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on FedEx Corporation (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 149.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.86. Total debt to assets is 43.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FedEx Corporation (FDX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.