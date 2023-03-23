F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, FNB stock has gone down by -3.40%, with a monthly decline of -18.09% and a quarterly plunge of -7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for F.N.B. Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.41% for FNB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is above average at 9.59x. The 36-month beta value for FNB is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FNB is $16.00, which is $4.24 above than the current price. The public float for FNB is 347.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume of FNB on March 23, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

FNB) stock’s latest price update

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB)’s stock price has decreased by -5.52 compared to its previous closing price of 12.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

In the past week, FNB stock has gone down by -3.40%, with a monthly decline of -18.09% and a quarterly plunge of -7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for F.N.B. Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.41% for FNB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $15.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNB reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for FNB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

FNB Trading at -14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -17.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw -10.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corporation stands at +27.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 6.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.