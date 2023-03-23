Examining the Volatility of W&T Offshore Inc.’s (WTI) Stock

The stock of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has gone up by 6.02% for the week, with a -7.33% drop in the past month and a -8.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.27% for WTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.55% for WTI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Right Now?

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTI is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WTI is $10.20, which is $5.27 above the current price. The public float for WTI is 93.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTI on March 23, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

WTI) stock’s latest price update

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 5.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.10 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTI reach a price target of $6.90, previously predicting the price at $5.10. The rating they have provided for WTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

WTI Trading at -13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.37. In addition, W&T Offshore Inc. saw -11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.30 for the present operating margin

+57.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for W&T Offshore Inc. stands at +25.10. The total capital return value is set at 75.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 79.52. Equity return is now at value -219.50, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI), the company’s capital structure generated 9,242.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.93. Total debt to assets is 49.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,594.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.