Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) Stock

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has gone down by -5.10% for the week, with a -5.66% drop in the past month and a 1.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.15% for EXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.11% for EXR stock, with a simple moving average of -11.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Right Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is $173.50, which is $22.73 above the current market price. The public float for EXR is 131.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXR on March 23, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

EXR) stock’s latest price update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.75 compared to its previous closing price of 158.66. However, the company has seen a -5.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXR reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for EXR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to EXR, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

EXR Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.75. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Herrington Matthew T, who sale 650 shares at the price of $165.75 back on Mar 08. After this action, Herrington Matthew T now owns 6,405 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $107,738 using the latest closing price.

McNeal Gwyn Goodson, the EVP/Chief Legal Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $164.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that McNeal Gwyn Goodson is holding 32,290 shares at $246,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.39 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +40.74. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 236.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 63.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.