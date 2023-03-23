Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC): A Technical Analysis

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is $5.83, ENSC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ENSC on March 23, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

ENSC) stock’s latest price update

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC)’s stock price has decreased by -8.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENSC’s Market Performance

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has experienced a -17.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.05% drop in the past month, and a -44.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.61% for ENSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.37% for ENSC stock, with a simple moving average of -89.70% for the last 200 days.

ENSC Trading at -22.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.30%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSC fell by -17.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5643. In addition, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. saw -33.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENSC starting from GOWER BOB G, who purchase 90,287 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Mar 02. After this action, GOWER BOB G now owns 1,222,682 shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., valued at $44,087 using the latest closing price.

GOWER BOB G, the Director of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., purchase 270,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GOWER BOB G is holding 1,132,395 shares at $128,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-562.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stands at -823.62. Equity return is now at value 107.10, with 22.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.