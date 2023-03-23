eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Stock Experiences 93.20% Monthly Change

The stock of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has seen a 50.76% increase in the past week, with a 93.20% gain in the past month, and a 164.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.39% for EMAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 58.25% for EMAN stock, with a simple moving average of 132.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is $3.00, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for EMAN is 77.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMAN on March 23, 2023 was 315.86K shares.

EMAN) stock’s latest price update

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 50.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMAN stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for EMAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMAN in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMAN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for EMAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to EMAN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

EMAN Trading at 78.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.55%, as shares surge +91.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMAN rose by +50.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.31. In addition, eMagin Corporation saw 134.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMAN starting from STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 21,605 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Jan 06. After this action, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC now owns 2,762,284 shares of eMagin Corporation, valued at $18,299 using the latest closing price.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of eMagin Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC is holding 2,783,889 shares at $2,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.61 for the present operating margin

+33.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for eMagin Corporation stands at -3.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on eMagin Corporation (EMAN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.10. Total debt to assets is 21.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.