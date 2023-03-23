Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 166.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slows. But Investors Pile Into GE, Eaton, and Other Industrial Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is above average at 27.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is $187.06, which is $19.37 above the current market price. The public float for ETN is 396.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETN on March 23, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN stock saw a decrease of 4.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.69% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.92% for ETN stock, with a simple moving average of 10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETN, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ETN Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.89. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Faria Joao V, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $178.26 back on Mar 09. After this action, Faria Joao V now owns 68,814 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $445,650 using the latest closing price.

Faria Joao V, the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 2,500 shares at $176.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Faria Joao V is holding 71,314 shares at $441,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 26.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.