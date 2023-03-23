Dollar General Corporation (DG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is above average at 19.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is $241.85, which is $36.1 above the current market price. The public float for DG is 222.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DG on March 23, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 210.09. However, the company has seen a -5.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Analysis: At Dollar General, a Record of Overcharging

DG’s Market Performance

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has experienced a -5.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.90% drop in the past month, and a -14.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for DG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.40% for DG stock, with a simple moving average of -14.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $220 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DG reach a price target of $245, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for DG stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DG, setting the target price at $237 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

DG Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.00. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw -16.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from BRYANT WARREN F, who sale 1,951 shares at the price of $243.93 back on Jan 04. After this action, BRYANT WARREN F now owns 38,269 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $475,913 using the latest closing price.

Wenkoff Carman R, the EVP & Chief Information Ofc of Dollar General Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $240.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Wenkoff Carman R is holding 22,980 shares at $2,404,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.79 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 37.80, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corporation (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 60.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dollar General Corporation (DG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.