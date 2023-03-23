Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has seen a 4.25% increase in the past week, with a -3.22% drop in the past month, and a -2.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for FANG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.10% for FANG stock, with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is $178.30, which is $51.86 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 175.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FANG on March 23, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

FANG) stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 130.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

The stock of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has seen a 4.25% increase in the past week, with a -3.22% drop in the past month, and a -2.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for FANG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.10% for FANG stock, with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $181 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $211. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

FANG Trading at -8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.44. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 2,012 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 23,623 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $275,562 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 61,334 shares at $960,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.