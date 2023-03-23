CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is $11.23, which is $6.93 above the current market price. The public float for CTIC is 125.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTIC on March 23, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

CTIC) stock’s latest price update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.37 compared to its previous closing price of 4.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTIC’s stock has fallen by -2.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.17% and a quarterly drop of -20.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for CTI BioPharma Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.08% for CTIC stock, with a simple moving average of -24.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTIC stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CTIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTIC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $13 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTIC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CTIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTIC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

CTIC Trading at -18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -20.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw -28.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from Fong James K, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jan 24. After this action, Fong James K now owns 3,565 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Craig Adam R, the President and CEO of CTI BioPharma Corp., sale 85,317 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Craig Adam R is holding 29,440 shares at $511,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.82 for the present operating margin

+93.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for CTI BioPharma Corp. stands at -172.37. The total capital return value is set at -87.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -367.75. Equity return is now at value 550.20, with -72.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.