Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM)’s stock price has increased by 10.79 compared to its previous closing price of 2.99. However, the company has seen a -10.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COSM is 3.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COSM is 8.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. On March 23, 2023, COSM’s average trading volume was 3.99M shares.

COSM’s Market Performance

COSM’s stock has seen a -10.47% decrease for the week, with a -22.61% drop in the past month and a -62.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.09% for Cosmos Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.14% for COSM stock, with a simple moving average of -54.33% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at -25.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares sank -20.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM fell by -9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Cosmos Health Inc. saw -27.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COSM starting from Siokas Grigorios, who purchase 260,870 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Dec 19. After this action, Siokas Grigorios now owns 1,130,774 shares of Cosmos Health Inc., valued at $3,000,005 using the latest closing price.

Siokas Grigorios, the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health Inc., purchase 801,261 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Siokas Grigorios is holding 20,135,429 shares at $497,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.06 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Health Inc. stands at -14.16. The total capital return value is set at -14.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.98. Equity return is now at value -772.10, with -72.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), the company’s capital structure generated 655.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.77. Total debt to assets is 51.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 345.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.