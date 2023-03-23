Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CCEP is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCEP is $58.83, which is $5.65 above the current market price. The public float for CCEP is 289.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume for CCEP on March 23, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 56.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CCEP’s Market Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has experienced a 1.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.13% rise in the past month, and a 4.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for CCEP stock, with a simple moving average of 9.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

ING Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CCEP, setting the target price at $71.05 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

CCEP Trading at 1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.58. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+35.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.