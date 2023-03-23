Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.46 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) by analysts is $2.13, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for CCO is 470.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.06% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CCO was 2.76M shares.

CCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has seen a -3.60% decrease in the past week, with a -36.69% drop in the past month, and a 7.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.03% for CCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.63% for CCO stock, with a simple moving average of -24.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1.50 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCO reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for CCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

CCO Trading at -31.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -38.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3680. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $897,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.68 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -3.89. The total capital return value is set at 7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.