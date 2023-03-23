Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Citigroup Inc. (C) by analysts is $57.67, which is $14.61 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.93B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of C was 19.92M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

C) stock’s latest price update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)’s stock price has decreased by -3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 45.07. However, the company has experienced a -2.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/18/23 that Inside the relationship with venture capitalists that did Silicon Valley Bank in

C’s Market Performance

C’s stock has fallen by -2.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.30% and a quarterly drop of -0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.24% for C stock, with a simple moving average of -9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

C Trading at -12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.38. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Wechter Sara, who sale 2,950 shares at the price of $50.77 back on Feb 21. After this action, Wechter Sara now owns 82,779 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $149,772 using the latest closing price.

COLE TITILOPE, the CEO, Legacy Franchises of Citigroup Inc., sale 11,903 shares at $51.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that COLE TITILOPE is holding 65,764 shares at $608,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc. (C), the company’s capital structure generated 260.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Citigroup Inc. (C) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.