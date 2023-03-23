Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has gone down by -12.90% for the week, with a -19.54% drop in the past month and a -9.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.33% for BKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.76% for BKD stock, with a simple moving average of -38.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BKD is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BKD is $4.45, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for BKD is 181.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.06% of that float. The average trading volume for BKD on March 23, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

BKD) stock’s latest price update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD)’s stock price has decreased by -4.71 compared to its previous closing price of 2.55. However, the company has experienced a -12.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

The stock of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has gone down by -12.90% for the week, with a -19.54% drop in the past month and a -9.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.33% for BKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.76% for BKD stock, with a simple moving average of -38.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKD reach a price target of $9.80. The rating they have provided for BKD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BKD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

BKD Trading at -16.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -27.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD fell by -12.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from Asher Jordan R, who sale 17,200 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, Asher Jordan R now owns 102,965 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $57,286 using the latest closing price.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BUMSTEAD FRANK M is holding 401,291 shares at $154,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.76 for the present operating margin

+9.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stands at -8.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -43.60, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), the company’s capital structure generated 839.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.36. Total debt to assets is 78.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 794.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.