Braskem S.A. (BAK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAK is 1.69.

The public float for BAK is 101.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAK on March 23, 2023 was 643.57K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

BAK) stock’s latest price update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.75 compared to its previous closing price of 6.67. however, the company has experienced a -9.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAK’s Market Performance

Braskem S.A. (BAK) has seen a -9.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.27% decline in the past month and a -29.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for BAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.23% for BAK stock, with a simple moving average of -42.66% for the last 200 days.

BAK Trading at -21.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw -30.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.81 for the present operating margin

+29.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at +13.24. The total capital return value is set at 44.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Braskem S.A. (BAK), the company’s capital structure generated 689.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.33. Total debt to assets is 58.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 661.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.