Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Boxed Inc. (BOXD) has gone up by 43.74% for the week, with a -60.00% drop in the past month and a 33.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 48.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.05% for BOXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.56% for BOXD stock, with a simple moving average of -71.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is $2.65, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for BOXD is 61.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.65% of that float. On March 23, 2023, BOXD’s average trading volume was 6.33M shares.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD)’s stock price has increased by 51.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that Household Retailer Boxed Is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale

Analysts’ Opinion of BOXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOXD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BOXD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BOXD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOXD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BOXD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BOXD, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

BOXD Trading at -44.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.13%, as shares sank -56.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOXD rose by +45.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3812. In addition, Boxed Inc. saw 40.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOXD starting from Zimowski Mark, who sale 50,358 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Jan 27. After this action, Zimowski Mark now owns 56,308 shares of Boxed Inc., valued at $24,212 using the latest closing price.

Huang Chieh E., the Chief Executive Officer of Boxed Inc., sale 47,212 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Huang Chieh E. is holding 2,358,601 shares at $22,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.89 for the present operating margin

+15.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boxed Inc. stands at -37.90. The total capital return value is set at -23.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boxed Inc. (BOXD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.